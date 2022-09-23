Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,246,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

