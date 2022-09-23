Financial Survey: Orange (NYSE:ORAN) vs. Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 6.01% 6.33% 2.22%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $50.31 billion 0.51 $275.66 million N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.22 $1.36 billion $0.28 21.89

This table compares Orange and Telia Company AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Telia Company AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orange.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orange and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 1 5 2 0 2.13 Telia Company AB (publ) 2 2 3 0 2.14

Orange currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.29%. Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $38.85, suggesting a potential upside of 533.77%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than Orange.

Volatility & Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Orange on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile handsets, mobile terminals, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt Okarte, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, Tet, and Ezys brands for logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, building, and public sector industries. It has 18.1 million mobile subscriptions, 1.0 million fixed telephony subscriptions, 2.9 fixed million broadband subscriptions, and 3.4 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

