Reviewing OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and Triple P’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.58 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.25 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMNIQ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares OMNIQ and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OMNIQ has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OMNIQ and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

OMNIQ currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.94%. Given OMNIQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Triple P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triple P beats OMNIQ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

(Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Triple P

(Get Rating)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.