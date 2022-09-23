Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and Golden Path Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.69 $49.65 million $0.22 37.18 Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Path Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chindata Group and Golden Path Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Golden Path Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 13.92% 4.84% 2.60% Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.64%

Summary

Chindata Group beats Golden Path Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Golden Path Acquisition

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

