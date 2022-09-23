Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF stock opened at C$19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.75. Enerplus has a one year low of C$8.27 and a one year high of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

