United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 3.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 555,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $273.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

