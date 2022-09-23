Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $8,535.38

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,535.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 20.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 514,332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $109.20 on Friday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

