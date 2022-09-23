Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on DM shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 447,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 111,109 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 662,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

