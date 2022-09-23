Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $49.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.
RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $63.99 and a twelve month high of $127.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
