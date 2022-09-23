Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $49.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $63.99 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,035,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.