Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.14.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $207.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10.
Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics
In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
