Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.14.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $207.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.