Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $454.13

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.13 ($5.49) and traded as low as GBX 326 ($3.94). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.02), with a volume of 5,098 shares.

Portmeirion Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £46.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,511.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

Portmeirion Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

