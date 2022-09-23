Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $744.55

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 744.55 ($9.00) and traded as low as GBX 591 ($7.14). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.19), with a volume of 34,421 shares.

Water Intelligence Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £128.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2,051.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 723.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.55.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

