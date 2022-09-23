Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.09

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.09 and traded as low as $51.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 164,027 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTA. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

