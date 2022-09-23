CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.25

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.25 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.13 ($0.16). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 13.63 ($0.16), with a volume of 357,986 shares.

CyanConnode Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67.

About CyanConnode

(Get Rating)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.