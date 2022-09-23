Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,065,244 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £22.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00.

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. It holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,411 square kilometers; Anoual license totaling an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Tendrara production concession that covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as Sidi Mokhtar license covering an area of 4,712 square kilometers located in Southern Morocco.

