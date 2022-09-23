Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $201.79

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 201.79 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 115.60 ($1.40). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.44), with a volume of 31,176 shares changing hands.

Jarvis Securities Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £53.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1,081.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Jarvis Securities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

