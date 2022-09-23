ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.39

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.39 and traded as low as $46.65. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 383 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EET. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 41.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

