ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.39

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.39 and traded as low as $46.65. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 383 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EET. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.