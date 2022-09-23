United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.49

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.49 and traded as high as $17.18. United Bancorp shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 6,142 shares trading hands.

United Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 30.90%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in United Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

