Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.2 %

HUBB stock opened at $222.09 on Monday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.18.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

