CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
CEL-SCI Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.90.
