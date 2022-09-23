CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

CEL-SCI Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

