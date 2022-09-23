Brokerages Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) PT at $363.00

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Trading Down 2.4 %

SONVY stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.