Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JHG opened at $22.43 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
