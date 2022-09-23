Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JHG opened at $22.43 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

