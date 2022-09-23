Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

