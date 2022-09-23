Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

PEGA opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.58%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Pegasystems by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pegasystems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

