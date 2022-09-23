Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,959.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,959.44 ($35.76).

BNZL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,696 ($32.58) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,976.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,911.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The company has a market capitalization of £9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2,011.94. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 17.30 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

