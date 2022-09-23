Financial Comparison: SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SEACOR Marine and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

55.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SEACOR Marine and United Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $170.94 million 0.88 $33.14 million ($2.13) -2.64 United Maritime $7.39 million 0.36 $2.17 million N/A N/A

SEACOR Marine has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -29.09% -12.73% -6.19% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats United Maritime on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 81 support and specialty vessels, of which 60 were owned or leased-in, 20 were joint-ventured, and 1 was managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated oil companies, large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and emerging independent companies, as well as windfarm operations and installation contractors. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

