Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $85.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.