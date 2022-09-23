FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) versus Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Critical Contrast

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 3.09% 0.26% 0.16% Broad Street Realty -35.07% -24.29% -4.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

FRP has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FRP and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRP and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $31.22 million 16.82 $28.22 million $0.12 462.79 Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 0.76 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

FRP beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. This segment also owns an additional 107 acres of investment property in Brooksville, Florida. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305-unit residential apartment building with approximately 14,430 square feet of first floor retail space; 264-unit residential apartment building with 6,758 square feet of retail space; and 294-unit garden-style apartment community located in Henrico County, Virginia that consists of 19 three-story apartment buildings containing 273,940 rentable square feet. FRP Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; real estate management and engineering services to property owners; strategic advisory services; and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 15 retail properties, including 13 located in the Mid-Atlantic region and 2 located in Colorado. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

