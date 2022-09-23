Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Head to Head Contrast

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wolfspeed and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 4 11 0 2.63 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus target price of $119.69, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -26.92% -4.93% -3.23% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,007.25% N/A -116.35%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Wolfspeed and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 18.28 -$200.90 million ($1.70) -64.61 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 288.70 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed.

Summary

Wolfspeed beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.