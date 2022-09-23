Head-To-Head Contrast: Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) versus Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A Expensify -27.02% 15.13% 4.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advanced Human Imaging and Expensify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Advanced Human Imaging presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,537.88%. Expensify has a consensus price target of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 71.07%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than Expensify.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and Expensify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 13.45 -$14.06 million N/A N/A Expensify $142.84 million 6.94 -$13.56 million ($1.19) -12.21

Expensify has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Human Imaging.

Summary

Expensify beats Advanced Human Imaging on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as MyFiziq Limited and changed its name to Advanced Human Imaging Limited in March 2021. Advanced Human Imaging Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

