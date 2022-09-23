Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Blue Moon Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Blue Moon Group Stock Performance

BLUMY opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Blue Moon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83.

About Blue Moon Group

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care products, including machine wash laundry, pre-wash treatment, underwear laundry, hand wash, strain removers, and fabric softeners, as well as baby liquid laundry detergents; personal hygiene products comprising liquid soaps; toilet and bathroom cleaners; and general home care products, such as anti-mould cleansers, washing machine cleaners, floor cleaners, bleaches, glass cleaners, multi-surface cleaners, and rust cleaners; and antiseptic disinfectant liquids.

