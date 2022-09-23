United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $54.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:UNFI opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
