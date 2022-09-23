United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $54.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

