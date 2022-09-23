Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target Raised to €18.00

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENGIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC upgraded Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Engie has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.78.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

