Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Crest Nicholson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lowered Crest Nicholson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc is a real estate company, which engages in the development of apartments and townhouses to traditional detached family homes and complex regeneration schemes. The firm’s products range varies from homes for first time buyers through to large family homes; and includes a mixture of houses, apartments, and supporting commercial premises as part of its larger developments.

