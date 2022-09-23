EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Increased to GBX 28 by Analysts at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

