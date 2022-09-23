Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 27th

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 27th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $7.19 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.