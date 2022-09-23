Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

RUSMF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

