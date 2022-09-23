Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.35. Highway shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 8,040 shares.
Highway Trading Down 3.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.15.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.
Highway Increases Dividend
About Highway
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highway (HIHO)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.