Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.35. Highway shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 8,040 shares.

Highway Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.15.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.

Highway Increases Dividend

About Highway

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.43%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is 91.67%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

