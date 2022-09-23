Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.09). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.02), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares trading hands.
Northgate Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.
Northgate Company Profile
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
