Barclays Trims Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Target Price to €125.00

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €126.00 ($128.57) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded Verbund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.50.
Verbund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.
About Verbund
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
