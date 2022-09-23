Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOPMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

