Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.50.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

