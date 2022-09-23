Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Target Price to €32.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($55.10) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

Kion Group stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

