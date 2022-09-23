Bradesco Corretora Downgrades Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) to Underperform

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GMBXF stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Grupo México has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

