Bradesco Corretora Downgrades Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) to Underperform

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Grupo México Price Performance
GMBXF stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Grupo México has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.
Grupo México Company Profile
