EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Given New €25.00 Price Target at Barclays

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €27.00 ($27.55) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVNVY opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. EVN has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

