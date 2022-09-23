Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guangdong Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Guangdong Investment Stock Performance
Shares of GGDVY stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $73.11.
About Guangdong Investment
Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.
