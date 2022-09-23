Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.27

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.80. Teekay shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 634,065 shares changing hands.

Teekay Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $381.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Teekay by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 354,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 166,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

