Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.02

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.27. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 3,959,370 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 2.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
