Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.02

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.27. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 3,959,370 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

