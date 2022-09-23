Financial Survey: Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) vs. Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oragenics and Adicet Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Adicet Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00

Adicet Bio has a consensus price target of $27.43, suggesting a potential upside of 100.79%. Given Adicet Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than Oragenics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Oragenics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adicet Bio has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oragenics and Adicet Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics N/A -81.95% -66.99% Adicet Bio -93.18% -16.98% -15.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oragenics and Adicet Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics $90,000.00 310.39 -$15.71 million ($0.14) -1.71 Adicet Bio $9.73 million 56.20 -$62.00 million ($1.37) -9.97

Oragenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adicet Bio. Adicet Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oragenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Oragenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Oragenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adicet Bio beats Oragenics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc. develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. The company's product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a weight loss candidate; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment to prevent dental carries. It has a license agreement with Noachis Terra Inc. for licensing of certain specified patent rights and biological materials relating to the use of pre-fusion coronavirus spike proteins; and a collaboration agreement with Precigen, Inc. and ILH Holdings, Inc. for the development and commercialization of MU1140 and related homologs. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company also engages in the development of ADI-002, which is undergoing preclinical studies for the treatment of various solid tumors. Adicet Bio, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

